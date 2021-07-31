Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after buying an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after buying an additional 47,153 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after buying an additional 132,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $276,038,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $269.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $276.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

