Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $268.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $268.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $269.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
