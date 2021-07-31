Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $268.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $268.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.88.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $269.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.