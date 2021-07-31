Old National Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

