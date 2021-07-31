Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

OSBC stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

