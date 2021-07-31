Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B+”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OMCL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.12. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $154.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

