ON Semiconductor (ON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ON opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.70.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

