On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 339.16 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 332 ($4.34). 267,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 480,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.31).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Libertas Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 347.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £511.96 million and a P/E ratio of -17.29.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

