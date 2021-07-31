OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.600-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of ONEW stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $46.98. 92,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,058. The company has a market cap of $706.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 3.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.78.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.29.
In other news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,001. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.