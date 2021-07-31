OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.600-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ONEW stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $46.98. 92,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,058. The company has a market cap of $706.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 3.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.29.

In other news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,001. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

