Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.46.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.94 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.62.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,494,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 554,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

