Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 55,980 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 737,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

NYSE:MNR opened at $19.04 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.06.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.