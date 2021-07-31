Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Lam Research stock opened at $637.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $632.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

