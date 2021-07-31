Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 293.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

NYSE MHK opened at $194.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.93 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

