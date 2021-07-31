Oppenheimer Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $165.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.06.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

