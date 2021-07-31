Oppenheimer Comments on Travel + Leisure Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

