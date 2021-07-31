Oppenheimer Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,001.10.

GOOG stock opened at $2,704.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,553.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 96.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

