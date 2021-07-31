Oppenheimer Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $80.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.21.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $73.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at $849,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 541,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at $297,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 44.8% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at $328,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

