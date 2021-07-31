O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.800-$27.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.17 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $7.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $603.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,761. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.60. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $567.27.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,258 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

