Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OGFGY remained flat at $$3.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43. Origin Energy has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

