ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 533,246.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 399,935 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of IX opened at $87.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.34.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

