ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Down 62.6% in July

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,100 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the June 30th total of 1,121,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 698.5 days.

ORXCF stock remained flat at $$17.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. ORIX has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.36.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

