OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $2,521,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $100.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

