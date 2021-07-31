Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.20

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.20 and traded as low as C$3.11. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.14, with a volume of 194,255 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director Jose Vizquerra acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.19 per share, with a total value of C$31,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 336,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,071,875.09. Insiders acquired a total of 23,282 shares of company stock worth $71,877 in the last ninety days.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

