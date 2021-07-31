Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025,371 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.18% of Otis Worldwide worth $51,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,559,000 after purchasing an additional 141,056 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.41. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

