Otter Tail (OTTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of OTTR opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on OTTR. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Otter Tail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.