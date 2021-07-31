Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

NYSE:OMI opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $438,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,149.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

