Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 31,385 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,960.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

