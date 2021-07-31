Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 26,871 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.33. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,107. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

