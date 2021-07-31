Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Radian Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Radian Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 583,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 109,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Radian Group by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after buying an additional 1,410,695 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Radian Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 2,185.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 313,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:RDN opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.67.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $89,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,176.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary Dickerson acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

