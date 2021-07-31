Paloma Partners Management Co Has $550,000 Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 141.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in EQT were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $18.39 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

