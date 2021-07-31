Paloma Partners Management Co Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 93.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 43.5% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TEN opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.73. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $8,982,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

