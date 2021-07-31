Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $597,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,022,000 after buying an additional 521,037 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,234,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after purchasing an additional 370,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $45,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OHI. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

