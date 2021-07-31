Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.21 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

