Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.17. 1,402,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

