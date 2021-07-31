Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,617,000 after buying an additional 61,454 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,609,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares during the last quarter.

FPX stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.84. 36,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,370. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $137.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.15.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

