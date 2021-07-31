Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKDC remained flat at $$4.55 on Friday. 258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74. Parker Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Parker Drilling Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

