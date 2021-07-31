Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PKDC remained flat at $$4.55 on Friday. 258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74. Parker Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $7.35.
Parker Drilling Company Profile
