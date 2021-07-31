Patrick G. Hagan Acquires 1,000 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ATLO opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $215.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.77. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $27.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Read More: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.