Patrick G. Hagan Acquires 1,000 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATLO opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $215.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.77. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

Get Ames National alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ames National by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.