Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 541 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 38.5% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 211.0% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 557,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after buying an additional 378,127 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.62. 2,521,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082,611. The stock has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

