Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 0.37% of Ingevity worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $39,388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after buying an additional 40,069 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 12.4% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 229,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.94. 288,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

