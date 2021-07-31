Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,346,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,013. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $453.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

