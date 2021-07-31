Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 89,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 104,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,520,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.83. 945,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,813. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

