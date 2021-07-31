Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 80 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in The Walt Disney by 381.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,813,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412,558. The company has a market capitalization of $319.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $114.12 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.99.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

