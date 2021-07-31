PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s 5th Largest Position

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 8,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $7.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,693,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,838. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.97. The stock has a market cap of $323.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

