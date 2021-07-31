PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 26th

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

PBF Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by 23.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 90.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBFX shares. TheStreet upgraded PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

