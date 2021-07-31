PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 90.82% and a net margin of 42.05%.

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $13.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.86. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $134,455.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.