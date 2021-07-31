PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 99,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 67.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 77.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 52.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Shares of PCSB opened at $18.04 on Friday. PCSB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.39.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 19.76%.

PCSB Financial Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.