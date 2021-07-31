PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Position Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of PDF Solutions worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PDF Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $18.71 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $690.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.49.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

