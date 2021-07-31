PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Update

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 836,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PDSB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. 250,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,073. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.80.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van acquired 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steve C. Glover acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PDSB. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

