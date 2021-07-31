Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Down 41.6% in July

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,600 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the June 30th total of 449,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PKKFF stock remained flat at $$4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,857. Peak Fintech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.62.

Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peak Fintech Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

