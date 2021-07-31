Pendal Group Limited Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,583 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 194.70 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.35.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $4,149,089.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,089.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

