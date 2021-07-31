Pendal Group Limited Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.03.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

